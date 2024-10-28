Harris to highlight how government funding for computer chip makers can create factory jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is headed to Michigan to highlight how government funding for computer chip manufacturers can create factory jobs in the battleground state. The trip comes just days after Donald Trump criticized the bipartisan 2022 law that provided the financing and said he would rather just charge tariffs. The vice president will go to Saginaw County to tour a Hemlock Semiconductor factory. Last Monday, the Commerce Department said the company would receive up to $325 million in direct support to build a new factory. Harris will also visit Macomb County and hold a rally in Ann Arbor.

