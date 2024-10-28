Lassa fever suspected in death of Iowa resident who traveled to West Africa

Health officials are investigating the death of an Iowa resident as a suspected case of Lassa fever, a frightening viral disease rarely seen in America. The individual died Monday after returning to the U.S. from West Africa early this month. The patient was not sick while traveling, so the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to fellow airline passengers is “extremely low.” The virus is not spread by casual contact. The CDC is assisting Iowa health officials to identify people who had contact with the patient after symptoms began. They will be monitored for 21 days.

