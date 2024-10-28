Skip to Content
News

Pedestrian killed in Whitewater crash Sunday evening

MGN
By
Published 10:24 AM

A female pedestrian in dark clothing was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a vehicle while running on the Redlands (10) Freeway in Whitewater.  

The woman was first spotted at 7:49 p.m. Sunday walking in the center divider of the eastbound 10 Freeway west of Haugen-Lehmann Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She then was seen running on the right shoulder, then into the roadway and was hit just after 8 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately known.

The CHP shut down lanes two lanes for the crash investigation at 8:19 p.m.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content