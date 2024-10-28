Renowned French actor says Depardieu’s sex assault case underlines a need for change

PARIS (AP) — Renowned French actor Anouk Grinberg says the sexual assault trial against fellow actor Gérard Depardieu reflects the slow path toward awareness of sex abuse in France, especially in the film industry, after years of silence. Grinberg, 61, who has appeared in about 30 films, spoke Monday at what was supposed to be the start of Depardieu’s trial but which was postponed until March because of concerns over the 75-year-old actor’s health. She has known Depardieu for over three decades, appearing with him in a 1991 film and in the film “The Green Shutters.” The trial centers around the alleged sexual assault of two women on the set of the latter film in 2021. Depardieu has denied any wrongdoing.

