Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order in Pennsylvania that could result in thousands of votes not being counted in this year’s election in the battleground state. Just over a week before the election, the court was asked Monday to step into a dispute over provisional ballots cast by Pennsylvania voters whose mail ballots are rejected for not following technical procedures in state law. The state’s high court ruled 4-3 last week that elections officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were voided because they arrived without mandatory secrecy envelopes. The election fight arrived at the Supreme Court the same day Virginia sought the justices’ intervention in a dispute over purging voter registrations.

