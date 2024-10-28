Social Democrats win Lithuania’s election, overcoming center-right government

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s center-left opposition parties celebrated victory after prevailing over the center-right ruling coalition in the final round of national elections. With 100% of votes counted from Sunday’s polls, the Social Democrats won 52 seats in the 141-seat parliament, known as the Seimas, ending the four-year rule of the Homeland Union government led by conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. The Social Democrats will start talks on forming a majority cabinet with two smaller center-left parties which won respectively 14 and 8 seats. The coalition is expected to control at least 74 seats. The change is not expected to lead to significant change in the European Union and NATO member’s foreign policy which is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

