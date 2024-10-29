3 men indicted in a case involving an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say three men have been charged in a case that involves an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in western Germany. Two of the suspects allegedly planned an Islamic extremist attack in either Heidelberg or Mannheim. Prosecutors said Tuesday the pair also discussed getting fatally shot by police after such an attack and then having a video claim of responsibility released with recriminations against Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his policy toward Israel. They said the aim of the planned attack was an end to cooperation between Germany and Israel. Germany is a staunch ally of Israel.