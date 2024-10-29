3 men indicted in a case involving an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say three men have been charged in a case that involves an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in western Germany. Two of the suspects allegedly planned an Islamic extremist attack in either Heidelberg or Mannheim. Prosecutors said Tuesday the pair also discussed getting fatally shot by police after such an attack and then having a video claim of responsibility released with recriminations against Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his policy toward Israel. They said the aim of the planned attack was an end to cooperation between Germany and Israel. Germany is a staunch ally of Israel.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.