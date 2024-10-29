50 years after Ali fought Foreman in Congo, the ‘jungle’ hasn’t stopped rumbling

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Fifty years after Muhammad Ali fought George Foreman in Zaire, the fight still has lasting legacy in the country now known as Congo. The bout created a new generation of fighters and fans that became inspired to keep the country on the global boxing stage. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle” boxers and fans from across Africa have been in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, for the just-concluded 21st African Amateur Boxing Championships.

