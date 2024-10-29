A senior Canadian official says Indian Cabinet minister ordered intelligence operations on Canadians

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s deputy foreign minister is confirming a report that Canada is alleging that an Indian Cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations operations targeting Canadians. The Washington Post first reported that Canadian officials alleged Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members at the national security committee Tuesday that he was the one who confirmed Shah’s name to that newspaper. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

