About 475 damaged ballots retrieved from burned drop box in Washington state, auditor says

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County auditor in southwest Washington state says about 475 damaged ballots were retrieved from a ballot box that was burned early Monday. Auditor Greg Kimsey said Tuesday evening that workers on Wednesday will begin searching through the damaged ballots for voter information in order to contact them about getting a new ballot. He says the damaged ballots are separate from the unknown number that were destroyed. Incendiary devices damaged and destroyed hundreds of ballots at a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, and damaged three ballots at a box in Portland, Oregon, in what federal, state and local officials decried as an attack on democracy before a heated Election Day.

