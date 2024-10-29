Boat carrying Egyptian migrants to Europe capsizes off Libyan coast, killing 12

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say a boat carrying 13 Egyptian migrants to Europe has capsized off Libya’s coast, killing all on board except for one person. Al-Abreen, a group that provides humanitarian assistance to migrants in Libya, said on Facebook that the boat capsized Monday evening. It says one migrant survived and the bodies of the death were recovered and brought to shore. The Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration in Tobruk also confirmed the incident. In recent years, the North African nation has become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

