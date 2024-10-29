Colorado congressional candidates in up-for-grabs district walk the line on border security
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. House race in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is one of the closest in the nation and a testing ground for Republicans’ and Democrats’ strategies to reach Latino voters. The district is 40% Latino and both candidates, Republican Gabe Evans and Democratic incumbent Rep. Yadira Caraveo, are descendants of Mexican immigrants. With the politics of border security a driving narrative of this year’s presidential election, Evans and Caraveo are competing, each in their own way, to sound tough on immigration without alienating vast portions of the district’s electorate.