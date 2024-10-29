Duterte’s jarring testimony into drug killings in Philippines relives a nightmare for many

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The cockiness, expletives and threats unleashed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in a Senate inquiry brought back the nightmare of the bloody “war on drugs” for many families of the thousands of victims who were gunned down under his rule. Speaking under oath in Monday’s televised hearing into the killings, a defiantly combative Duterte returned to the national spotlight for the first time since leaving office in 2022 with little show of remorse. Duterte again denied that he authorized extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, saying there were no “state-sponsored killings.” But he acknowledged that as mayor of Davao, before becoming president, he kept a small “death squad” of gangsters whom he had ordered to eliminate other criminals.

