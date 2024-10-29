Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert until 1 p.m. as winds ease

today at 6:44 AM
Gusty winds resulted in road closures at the Whitewater Wash overnight, and those roads remain closed this morning.

The Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley expired early this morning, and in fact earlier than originally anticipated. The Windblown Dust Advisory remains in place until 9 a.m.

A quick moving trough is now pushing East of the Valley and winds will continue to decrease through the morning hours.

It will remain fairly breezy through early afternoon, today, with temps running about 10 degrees below average. In fact, highs will be lower than normal all week and into the weekend. The "Trick-or-Treating" forecast looks very comfortable for the youngsters.

Patrick Evans

