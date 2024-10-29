Germany recalls ambassador from Iran as it protests the execution of an Iranian German prisoner

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Iran over the execution of Iranian German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who lived in the U.S. and was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces. It recalled its ambassador to Berlin for consultations on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry said Iran’s charge d’affaires in Berlin was summoned to hear “our sharp protest” against Tehran’s action and added that it reserves the right to take “further measures.” It didn’t elaborate. Sharmahd, 69, was one of several Iranian dissidents abroad in recent years either tricked or kidnapped back to Iran as Tehran began lashing out after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, including Germany.

