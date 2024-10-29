In a visit to Baltimore, Biden will announce $3 billion to reduce carbon emissions at US ports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is awarding nearly $3 billion to boost climate-friendly equipment and infrastructure at ports across the country, including in Baltimore, where a deadly bridge collapse killed six construction workers and disrupted maritime traffic for months. President Joe Biden is set to visit the city’s main port Tuesday to announce the grants, which officials say will improve and electrify port infrastructure at 55 sites nationwide, reducing pollution and combating the climate crisis. The presidential visit, a week before Election Day, is intended to highlight efforts by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to promote clean energy while protecting and creating good-paying union jobs.

