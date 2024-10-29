Judge tosses GOP congressmen’s lawsuit over Pennsylvania’s overseas and military votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania is throwing out a lawsuit by six Republican congressmen over how to count votes from members of the military and others who cast ballots from overseas. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner on Tuesday ruled against their request that elections officials be ordered to take new steps to check the voters’ identification and eligibility. Conner says there are no grounds to sue and that the case was launched too late and too close to Election Day. Messages seeking comment from the lawyers who represent congressmen were left Tuesday.

