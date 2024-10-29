Skip to Content
News

Looking into Riverside County’s ballot drop boxes as votes are cast

Pexels
By
New
Published 11:18 AM

Election Day is nearly upon us, and as voters cast their votes by using ballot drop boxes, there are some questions on what that process looks like.

This comes after some ballot drop boxes were lit on fire in other states like Oregon and Washington.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear more from election officials on the ballot drop-off process.

To find ballot drop-off locations, as well as early voting and Election Day vote centers, you can visit the California Secretary of State website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content