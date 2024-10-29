Maryland voters embrace rare chance to help determine US Senate control

CHESTER, Md. (AP) — Republican and Democratic voters in Maryland largely agree on one thing: the state’s U.S. Senate race between Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has unusually high stakes this year. In a deeply blue state where a Republican hasn’t won a Senate race in more than 40 years, Hogan has wide name recognition as a popular two-term governor. But Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and Alsobrooks has been campaigning on maintaining her party’s thin Senate majority in a landscape where Democrats are defending far more seats. If Hogan wins Maryland’s open Senate seat, Republicans would have a clear path to claiming a majority.

