Canadian opposition party says it wants to topple Trudeau’s government in Parliament

MONT-TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — A Quebec nationalist party says it will work with other opposition parties in Canada’s Parliament to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government. Trudeau’s Liberals have only 153 seats in the 338-seat House of Commons and must rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. With the parliamentary election approaching and Trudeau hoping for a fourth term, his party has been trailing the Conservatives in polls with Canadians feeling frustrated by the rising cost of living. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday that Trudeau’s “days are numbered” after the Liberals failed to meet his demand to boost old age security payments for seniors.

