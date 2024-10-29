Police say British teen accused of fatally stabbing 3 girls also made poison and had a terror manual

LONDON (AP) — The teenager accused in a stabbing rampage that killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England has been charged with producing the deadly poison ricin and faces a terror offense. Merseyside Police say Axel Rudakubana, 18, who is charged with murdering three girls and stabbing 10 other people in July, had produced ricin that was later found in his home. Police say he also had an Al-Qaida jihad training manual. Rudakubana already faces three counts of murder over the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, in the seaside town of Southport in northwest England.

