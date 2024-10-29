Voters drowning in ads from ‘obscene’ amounts of cash flooding Montana U.S. Senate race

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Republicans have struggled for 18 years to topple Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. This year they finally see potential victory within their grasp in a race that could determine the balance of power in Congress. The contest between Tester and former U.S. Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is shattering campaign spending records and Democrats have a significant financial edge. But recent political trends appear to favor Sheehy: Tester is the last Democratic senator across the five-state Northern Plains region and the only remaining statewide elected Democrat in Montana.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.