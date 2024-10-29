War in Sudan has displaced over 14 million, or about 30% of the population, UN says
CAIRO (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says the war in Sudan has displaced more than 14 million people, or about 30% of the population, since it broke out over a year ago. It’s the world’s largest displacement crisis this year. Of those, 11 million are internally displaced and 3.1 million have fled to neighboring countries. More than half are women and over a quarter are children under 5 years old. The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 when tensions between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces escalated to violence in the capital Khartoum and spread out across the country. More than 24,000 people have died.