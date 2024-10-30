A key manufacturing index in China turned positive in October after months of contraction

BEIJING (AP) — A closely watched survey on manufacturing in China has edged into positive territory. The government statistics agency said Thursday that the Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.1 in October. A reading above 50 indicates an improvement over the previous month. It was the first improvement after five straight months of decline. The rise follows the central bank’s announcement of a series of steps to boost the economy in late September. Investors and business owners are waiting to see if the government approves additional stimulus measures for the economy at a meeting of China’s top legislative body next week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.