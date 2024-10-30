A new push to wind down the Middle East wars faces familiar challenges

BEIRUT (AP) — The United States and other mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. They are circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict during the Biden administration’s final months. Negotiations have been stalled for months and the warring parties have shown no signs of backing down. Two senior White House officials will visit Israel on Thursday for talks on halting the fighting. A proposal to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah calls for a two-month cease-fire during which Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would end its armed presence in the south. The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have proposed a four-week cease-fire in Gaza during which Hamas would release eight to 10 hostages.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.