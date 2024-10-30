A New Zealand city waves goodbye to its giant hand sculpture that many came to love

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Perched on two fingers on the roof of an art gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, the giant sculpture of a hand has loomed over the city for five years. Dubbed Quasi, the 16 feet — almost 5 meters — creation of Australia-based sculptor Ronnie van Hout carries an unsmiling human face. Some found it disturbing, and now, after five years of triggering a myriad emotions and controversy among the inhabitants of New Zealand’s capital, Quasi will be removed from the City Gallery roof. The gallery said on Wednesday it will be taken to a new home, without disclosing the destination. Ben McNulty, a Wellington city council member, said he personally felt “devastated” by Quasi’s departure.

