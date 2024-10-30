Copa del Rey games and other sporting events postponed after deadly floods devastate southern Spain

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey matches involving Valencia and Levante have been postponed following floods that killed more than 70 people and caused havoc in southern Spain. Other sporting events were also affected by Tuesday’s flash floods that swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory. Clubs, soccer stars and other athletes — including Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Diego Simeone and Thibaut Courtois — were quick to post messages of support on social media.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.