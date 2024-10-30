Georgia begins investigating its disputed election but the opposition calls the probe into question

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Prosecutor’s Office in Georgia says it has launched an investigation into alleged vote-rigging in last weekend’s parliamentary election, which officials said was won by the ruling party and the opposition denounced as illegitimate. The opposition immediately raised objections that the Prosecutor’s Office would not conduct an independent inquiry because its head is appointed by parliament, dominated by the Georgian Dream ruling party. Georgian Dream, which has deepened ties with Russia, was declared the winner of Saturday’s election with about 54% of the vote. The election was seen as a choice between continuing to support the ruling party or seeking closer integration with the European Union. Georgian observers, as well as the U.S. and the EU, cited election-related violations.

