More former cadets accuse US Coast Guard Academy of failing to prevent campus sexual assaults

Nine additional former cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy have formally accused overseers of the prestigious service academy of failing to prevent and properly address sexual violence on campus, while also covering it up. The claims, filed on Wednesday, come more than a month after 13 former cadets filed similar federal complaints seeking $10 million apiece in damages. A lawyer in the case says she believes the 22 are just the tip of the iceberg and hopes more will come forward. The complaints stem from incidents dating back to the 1980s and as recent as 2017. The Coast Guard has said it is making reforms.

