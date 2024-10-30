New sanctions target Myanmar’s military suppliers

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of Myanmar’s military government have welcomed the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union, the U.K. and Canada on individuals and entities supplying aviation fuel and equipment to the army. The army is currently on the defensive against ethnic militias in much of the country as well as hundreds of armed guerrilla groups. They are fighting to restore democracy after the military seized power from an elected civilian government in 2021. Over the past year, the army has suffered unprecedented battlefield defeats, and has been increasingly relying on indiscriminate air and artillery strikes.

