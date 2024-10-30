GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America. Naomi Whitehead attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22. Whitehead lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem and says she never smoked or drank alcohol. She was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She has credited her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing and listening to music.

