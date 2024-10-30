Reynolds and McElhenney buy Wrexham Lager brewery after rejuvenating the city’s soccer team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought another piece of Wrexham — its brewery. Four years after their out-of-the-blue purchase of Wrexham’s struggling soccer team, the Hollywood celebrities have further invested in the city in north Wales by becoming co-owners of Wrexham Lager. The brewery didn’t disclose financial details but said Reynolds and McElhenney have a majority stake. The presence of Reynolds and McElhenney will boost Wrexham Lager’s efforts to expand its international production and distribution. Reynolds and McElhenney have overseen Wrexham’s rise up English soccer’s league system since their $2.5 million takeover. Wrexham has achieved back-to-back promotions and now plays in third-tier League One

