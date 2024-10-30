Russia and Ukraine exchange drone strikes as North Korea’s top diplomat visits Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged scores of drone strikes that left at least four dead and dozens injured. Ukraine’s air force said that Russia launched 62 drones and one missile overnight, most of which were intercepted or jammed. The drones struck a residential building and a kindergarten in Kyiv, injuring nine people, including a child. At least four were killed elsewhere in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian forces have pressed their slow-moving offensive in eastern Ukraine. North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow for talks that South Korea’s spy agency said could involve discussions on sending additional troops to Russia and what the North would get in return.

