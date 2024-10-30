Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged. He faked a dinner invite with Anna Wintour to propose

Skateboarder and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is engaged to “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev. The pair met in 2019 at a Tony Robbins event and dated for five years. To surprise Dobrev with the proposal, White had his publicist Jennifer Peros fake an invite to an intimate dinner with Anna Wintour at a restaurant called The Golden Swan. When Dobrev arrived, White was waiting with a photographer and a 5-carat diamond ring. This will be a first marriage for both. White retired from snowboarding after the 2022 Olympics and remains the record-holder for most gold medals won by a snowboarder.

