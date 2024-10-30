South Korean military says the North appears poised to conduct nuclear and ICBM tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military intelligence agency told lawmakers Wednesday that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test and appears to be preparing to test a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States. In a closed-door hearing, the agency also said some advance units of North Korean troops sent to Russia may have arrived in battlefronts as the forces prepare to move to the Kursk region, where Russia has struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion, according to two lawmakers who attended the meeting.

