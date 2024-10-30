Taiwan closes schools and offices as typhoon Kong-rey approaches

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Classes and offices have been closed in Taiwan as a powerful typhoon approaches, bringing high winds and floods to much of the island’s east coast. Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to make landfall Thursday evening and was blowing at 191 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 234 kilometers per hour. Parts of the eastern counties of Yilan and Hualien were inundated, but farmers in largely rural areas has already brought in their crops in anticipation of damage from wind and rain. No casualties or major property damage have ben reported thus far in Taiwan from Kong-rey, which prompted villagers in northern Philippine provinces to evacuate to shelters on Wednesday.

