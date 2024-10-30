The Grammy Awards are headed to ABC starting in 2027 under a new 10-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will have a new broadcast home on ABC starting in 2027.

The network and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday that they had signed a 10-year deal to broadcast the Grammys beginning in 2027, moving the show from its decadeslong perch at CBS. CBS has aired the Grammys since 1973, taking over the show from ABC after a two-year stint. The first 12 ceremonies were aired on NBC.

ABC is now set to air three major live events — the Super Bowl, Grammys and Oscars — in 2027. The new Grammys deal also calls for the show to be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.

Nominations for the 2025 Grammys will be announced next week. That show will air on CBS on Feb. 2.