Chinese online retailer Temu faces European Union investigation into rogue traders and illegal goods

LONDON (AP) — Chinese online retailer Temu is facing a European Union investigation over suspicions it’s failing to prevent the sale of illegal products. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm opened its investigation on Thursday after putting Temu on its list of “very large online platforms” needing the strictest level of scrutiny under the bloc’s Digital Services Act. It’s a wide-ranging rulebook designed to clean up online platforms and keep internet users safe, with the threat of hefty fines. Temu has grown in popularity by offering cheap goods shipped from sellers in China. Temu said it “takes its obligations under the DSA seriously, continuously investing to strengthen our compliance system and safeguard consumer interests on our platform.”

