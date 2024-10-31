Iowa election officials sued by 4 naturalized citizens who say their right to vote was harmed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowa voters and a Hispanic civil rights group are suing Iowa’s top election official after he directed election workers to challenge the ballots of people who may be naturalized citizens. The complaint alleges the state infringed upon their rights in its attempt to keep ineligible noncitizens from illegally voting. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said last week that his office provided county auditors with a list of 2,022 people who told the state’s Department of Transportation that they are not citizens but subsequently registered to vote or voted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.