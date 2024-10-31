Jo Ann Davidson, Ohio’s first and only female House speaker, lies in state at Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor and other present and past elected officials are paying their respects to the late Jo Ann Davidson as she lies in state at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of a Thursday funeral. Davidson died Friday at 97. She was Ohio’s first and only female House speaker and a force in state and national Republican politics for nearly 60 years. Davidson is also the first woman to be honored with such a public viewing. Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn was the last to do so, in 2016. Davidson advised governors and presidents and co-chaired the Republican National Committee.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.