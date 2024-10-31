Miami native ‘Cuban Cowboy’ Orlando Mendez returns home for Country Bay Musical Festival

MIAMI (AP) — Country Bay Music Festival is returning to Miami for its second year, with organizers hoping the event can earn a permanent spot in the city’s music scene alongside events like Ultra and Rolling Loud. Country Bay is scheduled for Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled for the festival are Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Dustin Lynch, Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, Chase Rice and Chris Janson. Also on the lineup is Miami native Orlando Mendez, known as the “Cuban Cowboy.” After more than a year of playing shows around Florida, Mendez got his big break when he appeared on “The Voice” in 2022.

