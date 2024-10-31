New York semiconductor site picked for $825 million in funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says a semiconductor research facility in upstate New York will be getting $825 million in funding as one of three national technology centers. Schumer on Thursday announced that the Albany NanoTech complex was selected by federal officials as the national headquarters for research into a cutting-edge semiconductor technology known as extreme ultraviolet lithography. The lab will have the most advanced chip-making machinery in the world and allow researchers from the semiconductor industry to collaborate with their university counterparts. The development is part of a broader federal effort to boost the United States’ competitiveness in superconductors.

