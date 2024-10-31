Paris court lifts ban on Israeli firms exhibiting their weapons at Euronaval trade show

PARIS (AP) — A Paris commercial court has lifted a ban that had prevented Israeli defense companies from exhibiting weapons used by its military in the Mideast conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon at the upcoming Euronaval trade show. The decision, made on Wednesday night, came just days before the international naval defense exhibition opens in Le Bourget, near Paris, and follows weeks of diplomatic tension. The ban, imposed earlier this month, had sparked outrage from Israel, with officials accusing French President Emmanuel Macron’s administration of discriminatory practices. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the court’s decision on X, calling it a “significant victory” for Israel.

