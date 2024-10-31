Rapper Young Thug pleads guilty to gang, drug and gun charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to gang, drug and gun charges. Lead prosecutor Adriane Love says 33-year-old Grammy winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, entered his pleas without reaching a deal with prosecutors. That leaves the sentence completely up to the judge. Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges. He also has entered a no contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge. That means he has decided not to contest those charges but can be punished for them as if he had pleaded guilty.

