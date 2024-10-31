Russian bomb hits residential building in Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, killing 12-year-old boy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have struck a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring scores of others. Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kilogram glide bomb early Thursday. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least 35 people suffered injuries in the attack and others could be still trapped under the rubble, including a missing 15-year-old boy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video showing the ravaged building, at least three of its floors destroyed and the rest of it seriously damaged, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to ramp up military assistance for Ukraine.

