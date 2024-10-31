Trump makes anti-trans attacks central to his campaign’s closing argument

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has made his opposition to transgender rights central to his closing argument before Election Day. He has used demeaning language and misrepresentations to paint a tiny slice of the U.S. population as a threat to national identity. The Republican nominee’s campaign and aligned political action committees have spent tens of millions of dollars on advertising that attacks Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for previous statements supporting transgender rights. Harris is pushing back, noting that she has supported federal policies that were in place when Trump was president. LGBTQ advocates argue that Trump’s rhetoric encourages hostility toward transgender people and fosters misunderstandings about who they are.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.