We are what we celebrate: America’s holiday calendar is increasingly diverse

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time, New York City’s public school students have the day off to mark the holiday of Diwali, celebrated in India and among the global Indian diaspora as the victory of light over darkness. Friday’s holiday joins others on the school calendar for Rosh Hashanah, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr as well as federal holidays like Veteran’s Day, Christmas and Memorial Day, and comes after years of community effort. The holiday calendars across the 50 states and the country at large are increasingly diverse ones, a reflection of and a window into the many communities that make up the American whole.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.