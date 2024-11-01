At least 8 killed in roof collapse at Serbian railway station

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a roof collapse at a railway station in northern Serbia has killed at least 8 people. The concrete roof at the entrance to the station in the city of Novi Sad came down on Friday morning. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that at least four other people have been hospitalized with serious injuries, while rescuers have established contact with two people who are still buried under piles of concrete. Surveillance camera footage showed people moving in and out of the building and sitting on benches before the concrete structure suddenly collapsed on them. The building was recently renovated.

