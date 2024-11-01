Barrier-breaking Alaska congresswoman copes with personal tragedy as she faces tough reelection bid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Nick Begich in a high-stakes race that follows a year of intense personal tragedy for the lawmaker. Peltola lost her mother and her husband within a four-month span in 2023. Peltola called the period around her husband’s death one of the most difficult of her life and returned to Washington about a month later, saying it was a difficult time for the country, too. Peltola is seeking to prove that her special and regular election wins in 2022 following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young weren’t a “fluke,” as former President Donald Trump suggested during a recent tele-rally for Begich.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.