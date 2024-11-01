Browns CB Denzel Ward back at practice following 6th concussion, not yet cleared to play Sunday

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returned to practice Friday and could be cleared to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering his sixth documented concussion last week.

Ward is listed on the injury report as questionable. He’s progressed all week and was given the go-ahead to get back on the field, the final hurdle before he can be cleared from league concussion protocol.

The 27-year-old got hurt in the second half of last week’s 29-24 win over Baltimore. Ward said earlier this season that he visited a concussion specialist in the offseason with family members and feels confident he’s not putting himself at any risk of long-term complications despite his history with head injuries.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward is having one of his best seasons. He’s been credited with a league-high 13 passes defensed but has yet to get his first interception.

After sitting out earlier this week, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio (foot) and tight end David Njoku (ankle/hand) were also back at practice. Both Pro Bowlers are expected to play against the Chargers (4-3).

The Browns (2-6) will be thin at linebacker this week with both Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks ruled out.

Cleveland’s leading tackler, Owusu-Koramoah sustained a neck injury in the third quarter last week when he was hit while tackling Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized and taken off the field onsa cart before being hospitalized overnight.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (ankle) was added to the injury report Friday, further impacting Cleveland’s depth.

